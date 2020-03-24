Kim Galeaz shares shopping, cooking, and eating tips during COVID-19

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing a few tips about shopping, cooking and eating during this unprecedented time of stress, anxiety and uncertainty. She suggests THREE KEY INGREDIENTS to help your family stay happy, healthy and enjoying food/meals during this time.

1. Number One Ingredient in your Meals/Meal Planning/Shopping is FLEXIBILITY.

2. Number Two Ingredient in your Meals/Meal Planning/Shopping = Balance & Enjoyment

3. Number Three Ingredient = Favorite Go-To Easy Meals (that your family loves & finds comfort in)

Fiesta Beef Filling

1 pound extra lean ground beef (90% lean, 10% fat) (or sub ground turkey, chicken, pork, chorizo, soy crumbles or whatever protein you have or like!)

1 cup finely chopped onion (or 1 bag Kroger frozen onions)

1 very large garlic clove, very finely minced (or onion powder)

1 can (15. 25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (7 oz.) diced green chile peppers, drained

1 – 2 teaspoons cumin (depends on how much you like cumin)

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (depending on your preferred heat level)

4-6 drops hot pepper sauce (your preference)

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is browned and onions soft. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, cumin, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is thoroughly hot. Serve in taco shells, corn or flour tortilla shells, or with corn tortilla chips as nachos. Makes around 8 to 9 cups Fiesta Filling.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Sunny Six Can Salsa*

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches in light syrup, drained and chopped

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet kernel corn, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/3 – 1 ½ cups diced red onion

1 ¼ – 1 ½ cups finely chopped green onion

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely minced

½ to 2/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 ½ – 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup lime juice

Zest from 1 very large lime

2 cloves garlic, very finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 to 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin

Combine peaches, mango, pineapple, tomatoes, corn and black beans in a very large bowl. Lightly stir in red onion, green onion, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk oil, lime juice, zest, garlic, salt and cumin. Pour over fruits and vegetables and toss lightly. Taste and add additional salt and/or cumin if desired. Enjoy immediately with corn tortilla chips. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 11 cups salsa.

*Substitute any favorite canned fruits or vegetables for this salsa….have fun and be creative!

Recipe created by culinary regist