With so much focus on food for Super Bowl Sunday, some people may not have anything planned for the next day: Valentine’s Day.

Luckily, registered dietitian Kim Galeaz has your back. She is sharing some of her last minute fast and fancy dinner ideas that will save time and provide health benefits on Valentine’s Day.

Spicy Red Wine Spaghetti

1 bottle full-bodied red wine, such as Cabernet, Syrah, Merlot or Zinfandel

4 cups water

1 pound spaghetti, preferably bronze cut (such as Private Selection Spaghetti)

2 – 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/3 to ½ cup finely chopped shallots

4 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 teaspoon Kroger crushed red pepper (add a little more if you really like spicy foods)

2 -3 Tablespoons Kroger salted butter

Salt and pepper to taste (about 1/8 teaspoon each)

1 cup grated Private Selection parmesan cheese (freshly grated yourself from an 8 oz. wedge)

½ cup finely chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley

Additional grated Parmesan cheese for serving garnish

Measure out ¼ cup red wine and set aside. In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, combine the water and remainder of the red wine. Bring to a boil. Add spaghetti once boiling and cook until al dente, about 6 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently. Before draining cooked spaghetti, take out ¼ cup of the cooking liquid and set aside. In a large skillet (at least 14 inches) over medium heat, add oil. Once oil is hot, add shallots, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, about 2 -3 minutes. Add the reserved cooking liquid and reserved ¼ cup red wine. Simmer, then add cooked spaghetti and toss well to coat all strands. Add butter, stirring until it completely melts. Add salt, pepper, grated parmesan and chopped parsley. Stir lightly to blend. Serve immediately, topping with additional grated Parmesan or other Italian cheese. Makes about 4 to 6 servings, depending on serving size.

Kim’s Frosted Broccoli

1 bag (16 oz.) Private Selection Broccoli Florets (Or two 10 oz. bags)

2 large or extra-large egg whites

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup mayonnaise (light or full-fat)

3 to 5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat broiler. Cook broccoli florets according to package directions in microwave. Butter or spray a 9-inch glass pie dish. Arrange cooked broccoli in a pinwheel with stems toward the center. In a small bowl, beat egg whites and salt until stiff. Fold in mayonnaise. Spread meringue over broccoli evenly. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Place under broiler 3 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. Watch closely so it doesn’t burn. Enjoy hot. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and use within 3 days. Makes 4 servings.



Tiramisu Dip

2 containers (8 oz. each) mascarpone (Italian cream cheese)

1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less fat cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 Tablespoon espresso instant coffee powder

4 tablespoons Marsala wine

1 container (8 oz.) non-dairy whipped topping, thawed (light or full-fat)

1-2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ to ¾ cup very finely chopped bittersweet chocolate

Fresh strawberries, whole

1 package (7 oz.) Italian ladyfingers (biscotti savoiardi)

In a large bowl of food processor, mix mascarpone, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add espresso powder and Masala wine and blend well. Fold in whipped topping with a spatula (do not use food processor or mixer.) Place dip in a shallow serving dish. Sprinkle cocoa powder over top, then sprinkle with finely chopped chocolate. Serve immediately with fresh berries and ladyfingers or refrigerate until serving time. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 days. Makes about 6 cups dip (18 servings of 1/3 cup each)

All recipes created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD.