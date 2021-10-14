Living Well: Adding more seafood to your diet

The health benefits of seafood can not be celebrated enough! It’s good for your heart and brain while fighting inflammation.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz says eating seafood just TWO times a week can make a big difference. She is sharing some recipes that show all forms of fish are healthy — including canned!

Smoked Salmon on Bagel or Toast

Smoked salmon on toast

Favorite whole wheat or whole grain bagel or bread, toasted

Cream cheese

1 package (4 oz.) Private Selection Smoked Salmon

Sliced tomatoes

Slivers of red onion

Capers

Spread cream cheese on bagel or toast. Top with at least 2 ounces (per sandwich) smoked salmon. Top with desired amount tomatoes, red onions and capers. Enjoy. Makes 1 to 2 sandwiches.

Shrimp and cheesy grits

Kim’s Shrimp and Cheesy Grits

Grits

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup stone ground grits (or coarse grind stoneground cornmeal)

2 tablespoons butter

1 – 1 ½ cups shredded Kroger extra sharp cheddar cheese

Shrimp

1 -2 tablespoons vegetable oil or butter

1 ½ to 2 pounds frozen uncooked, peeled & deveined shrimp, thawed and patted dry

Desired spices, like Old Bay Seafood seasoning, garlic and/or onion powder

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice (optional)

Garnish: Fresh chopped Italian parsley and/or oregano and chopped green onions and/or chives

Grits: In a large saucepan, boil water. Whisk in salt and grits/cornmeal, then reduce heat to very low/simmer. Cook, stirring at least every 5 minutes, until grits are thick, about 40 to 50 minutes (depending on coarseness of grits/cornmeal). Stir in a tablespoon or two extra water if you prefer thinner grits. When grits are done, remove from heat and stir in butter and shredded cheese. Serve immediately in bowls with cooked shrimp. Refrigerate leftover grits in a tightly covered container and use with 4 days. Makes about 4 ½ cups grits.

Shrimp: In a large skillet over medium heat, cook oil or butter until hot. Add shrimp and cook just until shrimp turn pink/white, just a couple minutes. Stir in desired spices, seasonings and lemon juice. Ladle shrimp over bowls of cooked grits and garnish with parsley, oregano, chives and/or green onion.

Makes about 6 servings.

Maple Mustard Glazed Salmon

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup favorite stoneground mustard

¼ cup Kroger spicy brown mustard

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Dash crushed red pepper (optional)

Favorite cooked seafood (salmon, tilapia, halibut, haddock or any other favorite)

In a small bowl whisk all ingredients until blended. Serve room temperature over favorite cooked seafood. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 1 cup glaze/sauce.