Living Well: Build a better sandwich with simple swaps and easy adds

Sandwiches are perfect for easy, fast meals, but could your favorite breakfast, deli or peanut butter sandwich be a little healthier? Dietitian Kim Galeaz says you can do that with some simple swaps and easy adds! She shows how to swap ingredients with higher fat and calories for leaner ones, while adding more fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Jeff’s Favorite Ham Apple Cheese Sandwich

2 slices favorite whole grain bread or 1 large whole grain bun

3-4 oz. favorite Ham deli meat or luncheon cold cuts

1 or 2 slices favorite Kroger sliced cheese (provolone, Gouda, Havarti, white cheddar)

Favorite whole grain mustard

Sliced apple (Fuji works great, but any variety will as well), very thinly sliced

Optional: lettuce leaves

Spread mustard on bread/bun. Layer ham, then cheese. Top with lots of the thinly sliced apples. Cover with 2nd slice bread or bun top. Eat and enjoy every bite!

Makes 1 sandwich.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD