The secret to getting your kids to eat more fruits and vegetables? Dips. And “double duty” dips are even better, says dietitian Kim Galeaz.

She has three easy dips that can be used two ways: for “dipping and dunking” with cut-up fruits and vegetables and spread on breakfast toast, lunchtime sandwiches, or layered in a yogurt parfait.

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

Zesty Edamame Dip:

1 bag (16 oz.) Frozen Private Selection (Kroger) Mukimame (shelled green sweet soybeans)

1 1/3 cups cottage cheese

½ cup chopped green onion

1 cup packed cilantro leaves (roughly 2 bunches)

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon lime zest

5 to 7 tablespoons fresh lime juice

4 to 5 tablespoons of Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 to 1 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

¾ teaspoon salt

Microwave edamame according to package directions. Cool edamame slightly. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Chill before serving if desired. Serve with fresh cut-up veggies, pita wedges, and/or whole wheat crackers. Makes about 4 cups (12 servings of 1/3 cup each).

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

Indian Spiced Beet Dip:

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Garbanzo Beans rinsed and drained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Sliced Beets drained

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

3 tablespoons Kroger creamy almond butter

¼ cup lemon juice

1 heaping tablespoon of lemon zest

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 ¼ teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ – ¾ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon each salt and white pepper

Garnish: cilantro, lemon slices, lemon zest, crushed red pepper, olive oil, and/or sliced almonds

Add garbanzo beans, beets, garlic, red onion, and almond butter to a food processor bowl. Process until thoroughly blended. Scrape bowl, add all remaining ingredients, and process again until thoroughly combined.

Adjust to your preference with oil, lemon juice, and seasonings. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Garnish as desired.

Makes about 3 cups (9 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

Peanut Butter Banana Dip:

1 very large ripe banana, slightly mashed with a fork

1 ¼ to 1 ½ cups Kroger Creamy Peanut Butter

1 2/3 to 1 ¾ cups plain Greek Yogurt (full fat)

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ to ½ teaspoon almond extract

½ to 1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons (or slightly more) whole milk

Optional stir-ins: raisins, granola, chopped honey-roasted peanuts

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients with a wooden spoon. Adjust seasonings and thickness/thinness to your preference. Mix in stir-ins if using. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 3 ¼ cups dip (without any stir-ins, roughly 10 servings of 1/3-cup each)