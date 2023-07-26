For many families, Back-to-School also means hectic weeknights with barely any time to make a healthy dinner.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shows you how to “fix it fast” in 15, 25, or 30 minutes by using time-saving ingredients and creating a few new healthy family dinners.

Image via Kim Galeaz

Gnocchi with Corn, Zucchini and Mozzarella:

1 package (16 oz.) Kroger private selection of potato gnocchi

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger frozen steamable sweet corn kernels

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups finely chopped sweet (Vidalia-type) onion

3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

2 large (at least 8 inches each) zucchini, cut into thick slices, then quartered (roughly 3 ½ cups total)

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ cup private selection grated parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons Kroger heavy cream

1 package (6 oz.) mozzarella balls (roughly 18 balls)

¾ cup chiffonade-cut fresh basil leave

Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Remove from water and set aside. Heat corn in the microwave for a couple of minutes less than the total time in the package directions. Set aside. Heat olive in a very large (at least 12-inch) skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until onion is nearly done and translucent.

Add garlic and zucchini, cooking for a couple of minutes just until the zucchini starts to soften. Stir in cooked gnocchi, corn kernels, salt and pepper. Add parmesan cheese and heavy cream, stirring constantly, and cook another minute until all ingredients are hot. Stir in mozzarella balls and basil, and serve immediately. Mozzarella will start to melt, but that’s okay. Makes 5 to 6 servings.

Image via Kim Galeaz

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps:

1 Kroger Deli Rotisserie chicken, shredded or coarsely chopped

1 package (7 oz.) Kroger lettuce boats

1 package (8 oz.) Kroger snow pea pods

1 package (16 oz.) Kroger classic coleslaw mix

At least 1 cup chopped green onion

Additional shredded carrots

Kroger Roasted, Salted Cashews halves, and pieces

1 to 2 packets (3 oz. each) of Ramen soup noodles (flavor packet discarded)

Kroger pad thai sauce and Thai Sweet chili sauce

Arrange the desired amount of every ingredient in a lettuce boat. Top with desired sauces. Refrigerate any leftover ingredients. Use Chicken within 2 days. Makes at least 8 lettuce wraps.

Image via Kim Galeaz

Quinoa Taco Skillet:

3 cups cooked Kroger tri-color or regular white quinoa (from a 16 oz. bag*)

1 ½ tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

1 ½ cups finely chopped onion

1 pound (16 oz.) 90% lean 10% fat Kroger private selection ground beef Angus

1 can (11 oz.) Kroger fiesta-style corn kernels drained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cans (14.5 oz. each) Kroger fire roasted salsa style tomatoes

1 to 2 large chipotle chilies, finely chopped, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons adobo sauce (from a 7 oz. can)

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger private selection adobo seasoning

½ teaspoon Kroger chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup Kroger Mexican-style shredded cheese

Garnishes: Cilantro, Crushed corn chips, avocado crumbled Kroger Queso Fresco Cheese or Kroger Mexican Shredded Cheese

Heat oil in a very large skillet (at least 12 inches) over medium to medium-high heat. Add onions and cook for one minute, stirring, then add ground beef. Continue cooking, breaking up ground beef into crumbles, until beef is thoroughly cooked and 160 degrees.

Stir in corn, black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, chipotle chiles, adobo sauce, adobo seasoning, chipotle powder, and garlic powder. Cook until all ingredients are hot, about 5 – 7 minutes. Stir in the cooked quinoa and shredded Mexican-style cheese and heat for another minute. Garnish as desired. Serve as is or with flour/corn tortillas, tostada shells, or corn chips. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 8 ½ to 9 cups mixture.