What will you make when it’s too hot to turn on the oven, yet you still want to eat healthy? Dietitian Kim Galeaz joined the FOX59 morning show to show us three no-cook meal ideas that require no stove, oven, or microwave.

Only chopping, slicing, dicing, or using a food processor, and all filled with fruits and vegetables to keep you healthy. Even noodles, wait. What? How will Kim boil those noodles?

1. Korean Spiced Cold Noodles Salad with Apples:

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

*No stove-top boiling required: Asian packaged noodles like Udon Fully Cooked or just soaked in boiling tap water, Asian Rice Noodles.

*Korean Gochujang Sauce + chopped apples, green onions, and sesame seeds. Enjoy with cooked Shrimp or Kroger hard-boiled eggs for protein.

Spicy Korean Sauce:

½ cup Gochujang Korean Red Chili Paste

½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup lower-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup honey

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

5 tablespoons sesame oil

1/3 – ½ cup Kroger Private Selection Sesame Seeds

1 ½ – 1 ¾ cups chopped green onions (both white & green parts)

1 very large apple, diced (or more if desired)

Favorite protein such as Fully Cooked Shrimp and/or Kroger Ready-to-Eat Hard Boiled Peeled Eggs

Place noodles in a large bowl and break apart slightly. (Or use Asian Rice Thin Noodles or Pad Thai Rice Flat Noodles that have been soaked in hot tap water.) Whisk all sauce ingredients together in a separate medium bowl. Pour sauce over noodles, along with green onions and diced apple. Toss lightly to blend all ingredients and break up any stuck-together noodles. Serve immediately with hard-boiled eggs and/or shrimp. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 8 ½ cups of udon noodle salad (without protein addition).

2. Green Gazpacho:

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

*Instead of traditional Spanish tomato-based gazpacho, this version features green ingredients such as avocado, cucumbers, green onion, spinach, cilantro, Italian parsley, and jalapeno pepper.

*Surprise ingredient to give Omega-3’s and creaminess? Walnuts!

*So refreshing. Enjoy w/your favorite already-cooked seafood, chicken, or cheese + bread.

1 very large ripe avocado, peeled and cut into chunks

2 English cucumbers (12-inch each), roughly chopped (skin-on)

1 ½ cups chopped green onions (white and green parts)

4 large garlic cloves, coarsely minced

2 – 3 cups packed baby spinach leaves

1 cup packed cilantro leaves

½ cup coarsely chopped Italian parsley

1 very large jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 cup Kroger Simple Truth Walnut Pieces

4 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

*Add all chopped/sliced/diced ingredients to a very large food processor bowl. Process until nearly smooth and thoroughly blended. Taste and adjust any ingredients/seasonings as desired. Serve immediately with some Artisan Bread and chunks of sliced cheese. Or you can add fully cooked chicken chunks, shrimp, or crabmeat to the soup. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

*Makes at least 5 ½ cups of green gazpacho.

*Kim uses a 14-cup food processor, so if the food processor is smaller, place all chopped/assembled ingredients in a large bowl, then blend/food process in batches. Stir all batches together in another large bowl. Taste and adjust ingredients/seasonings as desired.

3. Muffaletta Style Sandwich (classic New Orleans sandwich):

Photo by: Kim Galeaz

*Bread, cold cuts (ham, salami, soppressata), and cheese (provolone & mozzarella).

*Use private selection Ciabatta for a unique bread twist.

*Olive & red pepper salad for fabulous fruits & vegetables.

*Easy food processor recipe: giardiniera, green & black olives + roasted red peppers and capers and EVOO.

*All 5 nutrient-rich food groups in this sandwich. (olives are a fruit).

1 jar (16 oz.) giardiniera, drained

1 jar (9.5 oz.) Kroger kalamata olives, drained (roughly 1 1/3 to 1 ½ cups)

1 1/3 cups Kroger green manzanilla olives with pimento (from a 14 oz. jar)

¾ cup heaping roasted red peppers (from a 12 or 16 oz. jar)

¾ cup thinly sliced celery

3 large garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tablespoons private selection capers

6 tablespoons packed Italian parsley leaves

¼ to 1/3 cup sliced pepperoncini

½ cup + 1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup Kroger red wine vinegar

*Deli meats: ½ to 1 pound each of salami, soppressata, and ham

*1 – 2 packages (8 oz. each) of Kroger provolone sliced cheese

*1 – 2 packages (8 oz. each) of Kroger mozzarella sliced cheese

Kroger Bakery Bread, such as Private Selection Ciabatta or Italian Loaf, anything you’d like.

Make Olive Salad by adding all ingredients to a very large food processor. Pulse just until everything is tiny pieces, perhaps 10 to 12 pulses. You don’t want to pulverize it completely. Slather the top and bottom insides of bread/rolls with olive salad liberally, then add sliced deli meats and cheeses. Enjoy immediately. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

**This big batch of olive salad – about six cups – will last refrigerated for five to seven days. Great for Tailgate parties. Or you can cut the recipe in half. Makes six cups of olive salad and at least 4 to 6 sandwiches (depending on how much deli meat and cheese you choose to use).