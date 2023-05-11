As women get older, each decade brings unique challenges healthwise.

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz is breaking down the nutrition needed for a woman in her 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond.

Curried Chickpeas and Lentils (20s and 30s)

1 Tablespoon + 2 teaspoons curry powder*

¾ teaspoon ground coriander

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 ½ – 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

2 heaping cups finely chopped onion

1 heaping Tablespoon very finely minced garlic

1 can (14 oz.) Kroger vegetable broth*

2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup lentils (brown or red, or some of both!)

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Petite Diced Tomatoes, drained and patted dry

1 (13.5 – 14 oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk

3 – 4 cups packed Kroger Baby Spinach Leaves (long stems removed)

Cooked white rice, brown rice, or Naan

Whisk curry powder, coriander, cumin, turmeric, black pepper and salt together in small bowl. Set aside. In a very large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to brown and caramelize. Reduce heat to medium and stir in garlic and spice mixture and cook about 1 minute. Add broth, stirring and scraping browned pieces in bottom of skillet. Stir in chickpeas, lentils, tomatoes and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to very low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, until lentils are done and mixture is slightly thickened. Taste and adjust seasonings to your preference and add a smidgen more broth if you’d like the curry thinner. Stir in spinach leaves. Serve over favorite rice or naan. Makes about 7 cups curry (roughly 5 to 6 servings)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Strawberry Kiwi Mango Salsa (40s and 50s)

6 cups diced strawberries (you’ll need 3 pounds probably)

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained 3 large kiwi fruit, diced (about 1 ½ cups) 1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and very finely diced ½ to ¾ cup finely chopped red onion

¾ cup chopped green onions (green and white parts)

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ – 2/3 cup chopped cilantro

2 -3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 to 1 ½ Tablespoons lime zest

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 – 6 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cumin (optional)

In a large bowl, lightly toss diced strawberries, kiwi, diced mango, jalapeno pepper, red onion, green onion, red bell pepper and cilantro together. In a separate small bowl, whisk together garlic, lime zest, olive oil, lime juice and salt (cumin, too, if using). Pour over fruit mixture and toss lightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 10 – 11 cups salsa (about 20 to 22 servings of 1/2 cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Beef & Bean Stuffed Potatoes (60s and beyond)

6 Large Russet Baking Potatoes

Vegetable oil

Salt

¾ to 1 pound cooked/grilled Sirloin or New York Strip steak, cut into strips

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger Black Beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups Kroger Shredded Mexican Cheese

Chopped avocado

Raw, roasted salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Cilantro, chopped

Rub large baking potatoes with oil then sprinkle lightly with salt. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet pan. Bake in a 450⁰F oven (or on the grill) for 45 to 60 minutes, or until tender when pierced with fork.

Cut center area of each cooked potato, scoop out a little if desired, and top with steak strips, black beans, cheese and avocado. Sprinkle with pepitas and cilantro. Enjoy. Makes 6 large potatoes.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD