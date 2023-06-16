Good nutrition is vital to keeping men’s prostate and bones healthy.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz reveals how small changes to her husband’s diet had a big impact on his health without sacrificing some of his favorite foods.

Here the recipes featured in the segment:

Image via Kim Galeaz

Grilled Pizza

1 pouch (6.5 oz.) Kroger Pizza Crust Mix*

1/3 – ½ cup Kroger Pizza Sauce

½ to ¾ cup Kroger Shredded Mozzarella and/or Pizza Blend Cheese

Toppings as desired (pepperoni, spinach, etc.)

Flour and cornmeal

Vegetable Oil

Make pizza dough according to package directions. Sprinkle flour on rolling surface (counter, large cutting board) and roll into two 8-inch circles (for a traditional crust pizza) or one thick 8-inch circle (for a thick crust pizza). Place on large baking sheet that has been sprinkled with cornmeal and flour. Oil grill grates and preheat grill to medium-low heat.

Place the pizza crusts directly on grill grates. Close cover and cook 2 to 3 minutes or just until the dough puffs and bubbles up in some places and starts to become firm. Remove crusts with tongs, turn over and place on baking sheet. Spread each grilled side with pizza sauce and sprinkle with cheese. Top as desired. Return pizzas to grill, cover and grill for 3 to 5 more minutes, or until the crust is crisp and cheese is melted. Remove pizzas and enjoy immediately.

*Can also use 1 pound refrigerated pizza dough instead if desired. Makes 2 small pizzas or 1 thick large.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image via Kim Galeaz

Blueberry Lemon Whole Grain Donuts

Donuts

¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

Zest of 1 large lemon (around 1 tablespoon)

¾ teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ cup sour cream (full fat)

2 ¼ cups King Arthur white whole wheat flour

1 cup blueberries, divided (smaller ones best)

Lemon Glaze

2 cups Kroger powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons Kroger half & half

1 ½ to 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Spray two (6 cavity each) standard size pans with vegetable cooking spray. In large mixer bowl, beat brown sugar and melted butter until smooth. Add eggs, lemon zest and vanilla, baking powder, baking soda and nutmeg, beating lightly until blended. Add flour alternately with the sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour. Blend well, on low-medium speed, taking care not to over-mix.

Batter will be thick. Lightly stir in ¾ cup blueberries by hand. Spoon batter into donut pans, spreading and filling all 12 cups evenly. Add remaining ¼ cup blueberries by poking a couple in each of the 12 donuts. Bake 10 minutes. Let donuts rest in pan about 2 minutes, then flip pan and remove donuts to wire racks and cool completely. Make lemon glaze by whisking powdered sugar, half and half and lemon juice together in a medium bowl.

Glaze donuts (you’ll probably need to “cut” holes out of the donut center before glazing). Donuts can be frozen in zippered freezer bags once the glaze sets and dries. Simply thaw frozen donuts at room temp or zap in microwave. Makes 12 donuts.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD