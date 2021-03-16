Recipes to bring you luck on St. Patrick’s Day

Eating traditional Irish foods like Irish Beef Stew, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Irish Soda Bread may bring you the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares five simple recipes you can make just in time for the biggest Irish party of the year.

Hot Reuben Dip, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Hot Reuben Dip

Ingredients

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

2 ½ cups (12 oz.) shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 can (14 oz.) sauerkraut, well-drained and patted slightly dry if necessary

2 heaping cups diced deli corned beef (buy a 1 pound chunk of corned beef and dice yourself)

½ to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

Garnishes: diced corned beef and chopped green onions

For serving: rye or wheat crackers, rye cocktail bread slices*

Directions

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a large bowl, beat softened cream cheese with a fork. Stir in Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing. Add sauerkraut, diced corned beef and hot pepper sauce, and stir well. Grease or spray an 11.5 x 8 inch glass casserole dish. Spread mixture in dish and bake until thoroughly hot in center and bubbling slightly, about 18 to 25 minutes. Serve with desired dippers.

Kim’s tip: Kim loves to take cocktail rye bread and make those slices into bruschetta. Simply brush one side of each slice with melted butter or vegetable oil, place butter side down on large rimmed baking sheet, and bake in 425⁰F oven for 4-6 minutes until starting to brown on top. Remove and turn over slices, return to oven and bake until tops are browned and pieces are crispy, but not burned, about 3-6 more minutes. Can’t find cocktail party rye? Then just use Rye Bread. Cut each slice into 4 or 6 squares and cover one side with oil or melted butter. Proceed as above. Makes about 8 cups dip (24 servings of 1/3 cup each.)

Colcannon, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Colcannon (Irish Mashed Potatoes with Greens)

Ingredients

3 ½ to 3 ¾ pounds russet potatoes

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups finely chopped green onions, green and white parts

2 medium garlic cloves, very finely minced

6 cups lightly packed chopped kale (or cabbage, Swiss chard, other green or leeks)

¾ to 1 ¼ cup whole milk or half-n-half (or mixture of both)

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Thoroughly wash the russet potatoes. Peel and cut into large chunks. Place potato chunks in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil on stovetop over high heat. Boil potatoes until they are fork tender and break apart, but not mushy. Drain potatoes in colander and set aside. In that same large pot over medium heat, heat butter until melted. Add green onions and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add chopped kale and cook, stirring frequently, until the greens are wilted and tender but still vivid green. Add drained potatoes back to pot, along with milk or half-and-half. Stir and mash until smashed and blended (but not smooth). Season with salt and pepper and if desired, add a smidgen more milk and butter. Enjoy immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. Makes roughly 8 cups colcannon (about 10 servings of ¾ cup each.)

Irish Beef Stew, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Irish Beef Stew

Ingredients

3 pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups chopped white onion

1 tablespoon finely minced garlic

1 can (14.9 oz.) Guinness beer

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 pound parsnips, washed, peeled and cut into ¾ – 1-inch chunks

1 pound turnips, washed, peeled and cut into ¾ – 1-inch chunks

1 ¼ – 1 ½ pounds carrots, washed, peeled and cut into ¾-inch chunks

2 ¼ pounds red potatoes, washed and cut into ¾ – 1 inch chunks (do not peel)

1 teaspoon salt*

1 teaspoon pepper*

1 ½ tablespoons dried thyme

8 cups lower sodium beef broth (you may need slightly more)

2 to 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Garnish: fresh chopped Italian parsley

Directions

In a very large stock pot or Dutch oven (at least 6 quarts), heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear beef chunks – one-third of them only at a time – until brown, about 3 to 5 minutes. Place all seared beef cubes in a bowl and set aside. Reduce heat to medium, add a little extra oil if necessary, then add onions and cook a couple minutes until starting to soften. Add garlic and continue cooking until onions are nearly done, another couple minutes. Add beer, stirring and scraping all cooked bits off bottom of pan. Stir in tomato paste. Add parsnips, turnips, carrots, potatoes, salt, pepper and thyme to pot, along with cooked beef chunks. Add enough beef broth to cover all ingredients, at least 7 to 8 cups. Bring stew to a slight boil on edges, then reduce heat to low. Cover pot and cook, simmering, until beef is completely fork-tender, about 2 ½ to 3 1/4 hours. Watch closely and stir occasionally. Once beef is cooked, remove ½ cup liquid from pot with a glass Pyrex measuring cup. Stir in the flour with a fork to form a paste, then add this mixture back to pot. Stir well to blend. Increase heat to medium and cook additional 5 to 7 minutes, until it’s slightly thickened. Serve immediately. Garnish bowl of stew with Italian parsley.*Add more salt and pepper if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in covered container. Makes at least 18 cups (roughly 12 servings of 1 ½ cups each). Kim makes a big batch and freezes half immediately to enjoy later!

Irish Soda Bread, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients

2 ¼ cups white whole wheat flour

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 to 1 ¼ cups golden raisins (raisins or currants can be substituted)

5 tablespoons salted butter, still cold and cut into 10 pieces

1 ½ cups full-fat buttermilk

1 large egg

2 to 3 tablespoons butter, melted, for optional topping

Directions

Heat oven to 400⁰F. Thoroughly grease a 9-inch round cake pan with Crisco shortening or softened butter. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together both flours, sugar, baking soda and salt. Work in butter pieces with a pastry cutter until only small, pea-sized pieces remain. Stir in golden raisins with wooden spoon. In a separate small bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg. Make a well in center of dry ingredients and add liquid mixture. Using a wooden spoon or fork, stir just until combined. The dough will be stiff and crumbly, but that’s okay. (Add a couple teaspoons of additional buttermilk if you feel it’s necessary). On a very lightly floured surface or in the bowl, knead the dough several times as you incorporate shaggy pieces. Pat and form into a ball, then flatten into an 8-inch wide circle. Place in prepared cake pan. Cut a cross at least 1-inch deep into the top of bread. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, until golden brown and a toothpick or skewer inserted in center comes out clean. Remove bread from oven to wire cooling rack and immediately brush with melted butter. Wrap any leftover bread in plastic wrap and place in zippered freezer bag and store at room temperature. Reheat slices in microwave. Makes 1 large round loaf, at least 12 servings.

Cheesy beer bread, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Irish Beer & Cheese Bread

Ingredients

1 ½ cups white whole wheat flour

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups (8 oz.) Kroger shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness beer

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, melted

Extra unsalted butter for melting on top of cooked bread

Directions

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Grease a 9×5-inch loaf bread pan with Crisco or butter. In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in shredded cheese with a wooden spoon. Pour melted butter and beer in mixture and stir just until blended. Avoid over-beating. Place batter in prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden brown on top and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Place pan on wire cooling rack and immediately rub unsalted butter all over top. Enjoy! Wrap any leftover bread in plastic wrap and place in zippered freezer bag in refrigerator. Reheat slices in microwave. Makes 1 loaf (cut into 10 slices roughly.)