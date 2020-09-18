Say goodbye to Ray with 6 of his favorite recipes

Ray’s set to go on a new adventure in Chicago–and we’ll miss him terribly!

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz bids farewell to Ray with six of his favorite recipes.

Double Spinach Dip

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger frozen chopped spinach, cooked, cooled and squeezed dry of all liquid

1 ½ – 2 cups chopped, fresh baby spinach leaves, stems removed

1 container (16 oz.) sour cream (light or full-fat)

1 cup Hellman’s Light mayonnaise

1 can (8 oz.) Kroger sliced water chestnuts, drained and chopped

¾ cup chopped green onions, white and green parts

1 package (1.4 oz.) Knorr Vegetable Recipe Mix

Hawaiian bread cubes

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir well until blended and incorporated. Break up pieces of frozen spinach as you stir. Serve immediately or after chilling. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Serve with favorite bread cubes, crackers and/or fresh vegetables. Makes 5 cups dip.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Caprese Salad Skewers with Balsamic Drizzle

24 grape tomatoes, cut in half* (use larger sized grape tomatoes)

24 fresh mini mozzarella balls (cherry tomato-size, also known as

48 baby spinach leaves, stems trimmed

24 whole basil leaves

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

2/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2/3 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

Garnish: additional basil leaves

24 skewers, about 5-6 inches long

On skewer, thread one tomato half, mozzarella ball, two spinach leaves, one basil leave and other tomato half. Arrange all prepared skewers on serving platter/dish if serving immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. In a medium bowl, whisk together olive, vinegar, salt and pepper and basil thinly sliced. Set aside or refrigerate in tightly covered container. When ready to serve kabobs, drizzle dressing over kabobs liberally. Garnish with additional thinly sliced basil if desired. Place remaining dressing in small bowl and serve with kabobs. Makes 24 skewers.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Steak and Potatoes “Crostini”

5-10 medium to large Yukon gold potatoes, cut into ½-inch thick slices*

Extra virgin olive oil for brushing both sides potato slices

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ¼ to 1 ½ pounds lean beef steak, trimmed of excess fat (sirloin, tenderloin, new York strip, flank steak)

2/3 cup light sour cream

½ cup chives, very finely chopped

Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with vegetable cooking spray or cover with parchment paper. Arrange potato slices on sheet. Brush both sides lightly with part of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes or until potatoes are just slightly tender. Turn slices over, then roast 8-10 minutes more or until slices are cooked and browned thoroughly, but still firm and intact. Set aside on cooling rack.

Cook steak to medium-rare however you’d like – oven-broil, pan-cook or grill. Remove cooked steak to cutting board and let it rest 10 minutes. Cut into slices about ¼-inch thick, then in half if pieces are long, to fit over top of potato slice.

Arrange one or two steak slices on each potato slice. Top with a heaping teaspoon of light sour cream, then sprinkle with chives. Serve appetizers immediately (warmed) on serving platter or plate. Or refrigerate in tightly covered container. *Use as many potatoes as necessary to make 20 slices. No need to peel, but trim both ends before starting to slice length-wise. Makes about 20 appetizers.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Bacon Wrapped Dates with Cheese & Almonds

18 Medjool dates

6 to 8 ounces favorite cheese (goat, feta, Gouda, Havarti, sharp cheddar, Butterkase, Asiago are Kim’s favorites)

36 roasted, salted almonds (or any favorite nut like walnuts or pecans)

9 slices bacon, cut in half

Preheat oven to 400⁰F. Slice dates length-wise to remove pit and make cavity for cheese. Spread/fill with a rectangular chunk (cut slightly higher and longer than the size of the date) of your favorite hard cheese or a couple teaspoons of goat cheese. Place two almonds in cheese area, pressing firmly. Wrap half slice of bacon around date and secure with toothpick. Place on large rimmed baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake 10 minutes, then turn and bake additional 5 to 10 minutes, until bacon is desired crispness. Cool a couple minutes then transfer to serving platter. Serve warm. (Use within two hours of cooking when serving immediately after cooking.) Otherwise, refrigerate in tightly covered container, and reheat in warm oven or microwave before serving. Makes 18 appetizers.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

German Chocolate Brownies

Filling and Frosting:

1 can (13.4 oz.) Nestle Dulce de Leche (caramel)

¾ cup chopped, toasted pecans

2/3 to ¾ cup Kroger sweetened flaked coconut

Brownies:

1 box (18.3 oz.) Kroger Deluxe Brownie Mix (or other favorite plain brownie mix)

¼ cup water

2 large eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 package (4 oz.) Baker’s Sweet German Chocolate bar, chopped

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Grease 9×9-inch square baking pan with Crisco or butter and set aside. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, stir together Dulce de Leche, coconut and toasted pecans. Heat in microwave about 20-30 seconds if that makes it easier to stir. Set aside. In a large bowl with a fork or wooden spoon, combine brownie mix, water, eggs and vegetable oil. Stir in chopped German chocolate. Place batter in greased 9-inch square pan. Take one-half of the filling/frosting, and using a teaspoon, drop dollops or plops of it on top of batter. Use a knife to swirl through batter. Bake until brownies are done, about 32 to 39 minutes (depending on your box brownie mix). You want a toothpick inserted in center of brownies to come out with moist, but not raw, crumbs. Plus, a toothpick or knife inserted 2-inches from edge of pan will come out nearly dry with just a hint of moist crumbs. Brownies WILL harden slightly when cooled. Remove pan to wire cooling rack and “ice” carefully with coconut-caramel-pecan mixture. Cool completely before cutting into 16 squares. Store or freeze leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes 16 large brownies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Chocolate Chip Cookies*

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups white whole wheat flour (such as King Arthur or Kroger brand)

½ cup dry old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon table salt

Pinch cinnamon (a little less than 1/8 teaspoon)

2 sticks (1 cup) Kroger unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon white granulated sugar

¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoon Kroger vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 ¾ cups Kroger semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a large metal bowl, whisk together flour, white whole wheat flour, oats, baking soda, salt and pinch of cinnamon. Set aside. Cream butter and both sugars in bowl of electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice. Blend on low speed for about 30 seconds, then mix on medium speed for 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Scrape bowl down as needed while mixing. With mixer on low speed, add flour mixture slowly, blending no more than about a minute. Avoid over-mixing. Stir in walnuts and chocolate chips by hand. Again, avoid over-mixing. Using a 1 ½ tablespoon sized scoop (#40 size), portion cookie dough onto ungreased baking sheet about 2-inches apart. (I put 12 total on my baking sheet.) Bake about 10 to 10 ½ minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft and gooey, but not raw. Cookies will harden as they cool. Cool on cookie sheet just 2 minutes, then remove cookies to wire cooling racks. Store in tightly covered containers. Or in zippered freezer bags and freeze. Makes about 52 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD with inspiration from Doubletree Hotels famous signature chocolate chip cookie recipe