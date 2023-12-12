The holiday season often means parties–and hosts need to keep their guests fed!

Here’s an idea from dietitian Kim Galeaz: stuffed appetizers that will wow guests and keep them healthy.

Find her featured recipes below.

Image via Kim Galeaz

Wonton Crab Cups

24 wonton wrappers (from a 12 ounce package)

Crab Salad

3 cans (6 oz. each) Kroger Premium Lump Crab Meat, drained and shell pieces picked out

½ cup finely chopped celery

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon very finely chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons very finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 tablespoons very finely chopped candied ginger

½ to ¾ teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Garnishes: very finely chopped red onion, dill or parsley and candied ginger

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Trim pointed edge off every corner of wonton wrap with a kitchen scissors or knife. Very carefully, place one wrapper in cup of mini muffin tin and arrange sides so it forms a complete “cup.” It’s okay for sides to overlap slightly. Bake 8 – 9 minutes until lightly browned (slightly more if you want them darker brown and even crispier. Watch closely so they don’t burn). Remove to cooling rack immediately to cool completely.

For crab salad: In a large bowl, lightly stir together drained and picked-over lump crab meat, celery, red onion and mayonnaise. Add lemon juice, dill, parsley, candied ginger, old bay seasoning, salt and pepper. Stir lightly to blend. Refrigerate crab salad in tightly covered container. Wait and fill wonton cups with crab salad right before party, as they will get soggy if you fill them way in advance. Divide crab salad evenly between all 24 cups. Garnish as desired.

Makes almost 3 cups crab salad (24 crab-filled wonton cup appetizers).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Image via Kim Galeaz

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Samosas, Date and/or Mini Pies

Medjool Dates, pitted, about 14 to 18

2 packages Pillsbury Mini Pie Crusts

(For mini pie shells, cut 7 circles in half long ways for 14 mini cups. Use one full circle for samosas; 1 package will make 14 samosas)

Kim’s Pimento Cheese with Bacon & Pecans

1 package (8 ounce) Kroger cream cheese, slightly softened

1/3 to ½ cup mayonnaise (low-fat or full-fat)*

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ½ cups shredded Kroger extra-sharp cheddar cheese (6 oz.)

1 ½ cups shredded Kroger Monterey Jack cheese

1 jar (7 ounces) diced Kroger pimentos, well drained and patted dry

¾ to 1 cup chopped/crumbled cooked bacon

¾ to 1 cup chopped toasted pecans

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper; blend until combined. Add shredded cheeses, pimento, bacon and pecans and mix until blended. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to enjoy or stuff in dates, mini pie crusts or samosa-shaped pie crusts and serve immediately. *Adjust seasonings and mayonnaise to taste and texture preference.

For stuffed mini pie crusts, cut each perforated shape in half long ways and fill in mini-muffin cup. Bake according to package directions, but for less time since they’re mini. (Maybe 10 to 14 minutes max.) Watch closely. Fill each mini pie crust with at least 1 tablespoon pimento cheese.

For Stuffed Samosa Style appetizer, use one full perforated shape. Fill each shape with 1 tablespoon pimento cheese, fold over carefully, keeping mixture fully inside crust. Crimp all edges to seal. Place on ungreased baking sheet and BRUSH WITH either a little heavy whipping cream or a beaten egg. Sprinkle each samosa with some very finely chopped pecans. Bake at oven temperature per package directions, and cook 12 to 14 minutes, or until pie crust is thoroughly cooked and lightly browned.

For Stuffed Dates, remove pit from Medjool dates and fill with a rounded 1 tablespoon pimento cheese. Garnish with additional crumbled bacon and pecans.

Makes about 3 ½ cups pimento cheese – about 42 to 48 total appetizers with 1 heaping Tablespoon pimento cheese in date, mini-pie shell and/or samosa shell.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image via Kim Galeaz

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

1 pound Kroger Private Selection Lean 90/10 Ground Beef

1/3 cup very finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon very finely chopped garlic

½ cup Kroger Private Selection Panko Bread Crumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 to 2 tablespoons very finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

½ to ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 Kroger Mozzarella String Cheese Sticks, each cut into 8 pieces for 24 total pieces

1 jar (24 oz.) favorite Kroger or Private Selection Marinara sauce, for dipping

Heat oven to 400⁰F. Line an 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray lightly. Set aside. In a very large bowl, lightly mix ground beef with all remaining ingredients (except mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce) until thoroughly blended. Shape mixture into 24 meatballs, then press 1 piece of mozzarella in each meatball and cover cheese completely, rolling into a ball. Place on baking sheet and cook until thermometer reaches 160⁰F, about 12 to 14 minutes.

Serve warm with marinara sauce for dipping. Refrigerate any leftover meatballs in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 days.

Makes 24 stuffed meatballs.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD