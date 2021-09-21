Skip the drive-thru and make these 3 family-favorite chicken dishes at home

Skip the drive-through by making these three family-favorite chicken meals at home.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss Family Meals Month and share some recipes.

Image by Kim Galeaz

Kim’s Easy Orange Chicken with Rice

Orange sauce

¾ cup Kroger orange juice

1/3 cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar

½ to 1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons light less sodium soy sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

¼ cup honey

1 ½ tablespoons (at least) orange zest

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 to 4 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¾ teaspoon ground dry ginger

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 – 2 ¼ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized 1-inch chunks*

2/3 cup cornstarch

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

4 to 5 tablespoons total vegetable oil for cooking chicken chunks

½ to 1 cup chopped green onions

Cooked rice (at least 6 cups)

Optional garnishes: more chopped green onion, sesame seeds, orange slices

In a medium bowl or glass 4-cup measuring cup, whisk together all orange sauce ingredients until thoroughly blended. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together cornstarch, salt and pepper. Add chicken chunks and toss/stir well so all chunks are completely coated. Heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil in a very large (14-inch) skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add coated chicken chunks to skillet and cook until chicken is almost done (165⁰F), turning pieces as needed. Stir in prepared orange sauce. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to just a simmer. Add green onions and cook until chicken is thoroughly done, and sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. If you want slightly thicker sauce, stir in a tiny bit more cornstarch. Garnish with more green onions and sesame seeds if desired. Serve over favorite white or brown rice.

Makes at least 6 servings.

*If you have to trim the chicken breasts of gristle and fat, buy at least 2.25 pounds so you’ll end up with a solid 2 pounds of chicken chunks.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image by Kim Galeaz

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Brined chicken

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 to 1 ½ cups whole buttermilk (or just whole milk)

Hot sauce, couple drops

Breading

1 ¼ cup flour

1/3 cup cornstarch

1 ¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 to 1 ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon dried oregano

Egg Mixture

5 – 6 large eggs, beaten

Hot sauce, couple drops

Crushed crunchy mixture

6 cups (at least) very finely crushed cornflakes (an 18 oz box will be adequate)

Or use combo of panko bread crumbs and crushed cornflake crumbs)

Super Spicy Sauce

1 cup light mayonnaise*

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

¾ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Also include…

Private Selection Brioche, Potato, Sesame or Cracked Wheat Buns

Lettuce leaves

Tomatoes, cut into thick slices

Dill Pickles (from jar Kroger Oval Shaped Dill Hamburger Pickles)

In a large zippered freezer bag, pound chicken breasts so they’re even and roughly ½-inch thick. Cut each large piece into 2 or 3 pieces (depending on size). In a large 9×13-inch glass dish, whisk buttermilk with hot sauce. Add chicken pieces and press to coat/cover all. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

While chicken brines, prepare breading, eggs and spicy sauce. In a medium bowl, whisk together all breading ingredients. Pour in a 9-inch glass pie dish. In another 9-inch pie dish, whisk/beat eggs with hot sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For spicy sauce, whisk together mayonnaise and all spices in a medium bowl. Stir in vinegar. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to eat. *Add even more mayo if this is too spicy for you! (Makes 1 cup spicy sauce.)

Coat a large 18×13-inch sheet pan with oil. Preheat oven to 425⁰F.

Once chicken has brined, place one piece at a time from brine into breading, turning to coat, patting slightly, then dipping in egg wash (turning), then finally placing in crumb mixture, coating both sides. Place each piece on oiled sheet pan. Cook until thoroughly done, when instant-read thermometer indicates 165⁰F. (food safe poultry temp). Enjoy immediately on buns with sliced tomato, lettuce leaves, lots of dill pickles and spicy sauce. Makes at least 6 spicy chicken sandwiches.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image by Kim Galeaz

Chicken Burrito Bowls

Cooked rice, brown or white (90 second pouch to save time!)

Cooked chicken chunks or strips (canned, refrigerated bags or Kroger rotisserie chicken)

Canned or frozen yellow sweet corn

Canned Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

Favorite salsa, chopped tomatoes, canned tomatoes or pico de gallo

Shredded Kroger Mexican or Queso cheese

Chopped avocado

(Optional: squeeze of fresh lime)

Arrange all ingredients in bowl as desired, in desired amounts. Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD