Enjoy soup, salad and sips with fall harvest foods

Pumpkin and apples aren’t the only foods we love during the fall!

Pears, acorn squash, butternut squash and even pomegranates are superstar fall fruits and vegetables as well.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shows you three new and easy ways to enjoy them: soup, salad and festive cocktail or mocktail.

Here are the featured recipes:

Photo via POMwonderful.com

Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato and Pomegranate Soup

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1/2 cup POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils

1 1/2 lbs. butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup onion, chopped

2 tablespoons green chilies, chopped

3 cups chicken broth (or water)

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons white pepper

1/2 cup dry sherry or other white wine

1 cup milk (nonfat or low fat)

1/2 cup creme fraiche or sour cream

In a stockpot, add butternut squash, sweet potato, onion, green chiles, chicken broth and pomegranate juice. Broil to a boil. Lower heat to a medium low and cook for 30 minutes or until squash can be easily smashed against the side of the pot with a spoon Add salt, pepper and sherry or white wine. Remove from the heat and cool slightly. Process soup in a food processor until smooth. Return soup to the stockpot, add 1 cup of milk (or more if mixture is too thick) and reheat. Serve this pomegranate recipe in bowls with crisp corn chips, creme fraiche, pomegranate arils and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe courtesy of POMwonderful.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Image via POMwonderful.com

POM Vinaigrette

1/3 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1/3 cup POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils (optional)

1/4 cup olive or vegetable oil

1/3 cup red or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons grated red or brown onion

1/2 teaspoon sugar, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

In a screw-top jar or plastic container with tight-fitting lid, combine juice, the 1/3 cup arils and remaining dressing ingredients. Cover and shake well. Set aside or refrigerate for up to 2 days before serving this pomegranate recipe.

Makes about 1 cup vinaigrette.

Recipe courtesy POMwonderful.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image via POMwonderful.com

POM Mimosa or Mocktail

½ ounce POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1 glass champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling cider

POM POMS Pomegranate Arils (optional garnish)

Pour champagne or sparkling cider in a champagne flute. Add pomegranate juice. Toss in a few arils if desired. Serve and enjoy! Makes 1 cocktail or mocktail.

Recipe courtesy POMWonderful.com with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD