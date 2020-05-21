Spice up Memorial Day weekend with these tasty, nutritious options

Many of us will be grilling out over this Memorial Day weekend, but what are you going to make if you can’t find any meat at the supermarket?

Dietitian Kim Galeaz has you covered with some tasty and nutritious ideas.

Here tare the featured recipes:

Smoky Taco Filling

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger frozen chopped onions

1 pound Private Selection 90/10 ground sirloin

1 bag (12 oz.) Soy Vegetarian Burger Style Crumbles, frozen

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Salsa Style Fire-Roasted Tomatoes

3 chipotle chilies, very finely minced (from 7 oz. can)

3-4 tablespoons adobo sauce (from that 7 oz. can)

2 ½ teaspoons cumin

¾ teaspoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

Place frozen chopped onions in a bowl and microwave a couple minutes until thawed. Drain well. In a large skillet, while onions microwave, cook ground beef over medium-high heat, breaking it apart into crumbles.

When beef is completely cooked, stir in frozen soy crumbles. Heat a couple minutes then add fire-roasted tomatoes, chipotle chilies, adobo sauce and all spices. Stir well to combine, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 6-8 minutes until thoroughly hot and blended.

Taste, and add more spices if you prefer hotter flavor. Serve with Kroger corn or flour tortillas, taco boats or taco shells along with Kroger shredded Mexican and Queso cheeses. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 6 cups taco filling (18 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Spicy Nutty Burger

1 cup Kroger old-fashioned oats, dry

1 ¼ cup walnut pieces

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup cooked Kroger green lentils

1 ½ cup chopped white onion

1 large egg

½ teaspoon liquid hickory smoke flavor

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ – ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 ½ to 2 cups panko bread crumbs

Small bowl of water

Note: Make sure you make these patties at least 2 ½ hours before you need them. Notice the step below when you put the uncooked patties in the refrigerator.

In a food processor bowl, process oats and walnuts until consistency of coarse flour. Add garbanzo beans, lentils, onion, egg, liquid smoke, vinegar, pepper, salt, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper. Pulse until combined, but still with a little texture. (Like a slightly chunky hummus – you don’t want a complete paste).

Remove mixture to tray or sheet and mark 7 equal portions, roughly a scant 2/3 cup each. Place panko bread crumbs in 9-inch pie plate. Wet hands with water and form each portion into firm, 1-inch thick patties.

Place patties in panko bread crumbs and completely coat both sides and edges. Place patties on a tray or in a 10×15 pan, cover and refrigerate for at least two hours so they firm up slightly. Thoroughly oil a perforated or griddle-like grill tray/sheet/pan. Preheat this pan/tray along with grill preheating. Place burgers on tray and cook 5 minutes, then flip carefully.

Cook another 5 -7 minutes, until burgers are thoroughly heated and panko crumbs slightly browned. Enjoy with Kroger 100% whole wheat hamburger buns and all favorite burger toppings. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes 7 burgers.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD