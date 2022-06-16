Whether you’re a new dad at 25 or a seasoned grandpa at 65, good nutrition is critical to keep you healthy, vibrant and energetic.

Kim Galeaz is a registered dietitian who is sharing four summer side dishes filled with all the right nutrients to every dad healthy from head to toe this Father’s Day.

Watermelon Blueberry & Corn Salad

Courtesy Kim Galeaz

4 cups diced watermelon, roughly ¾” dice

2 cups blueberries

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Supersweet Whole Kernel Corn, drained

1 cup chopped red onion

¼ to 1/3 cup finely chopped chives

½ cup chopped fresh basil

2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Kroger Private Selection White Balsamic Vinegar

3 tablespoons lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 to 1 ½ cup Kroger Queso Fresco Crumbling Cheese, crumbled

Lightly toss diced watermelon, blueberries, corn, red onions, chives and basil in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, lime juice, salt and pepper. Pour over salad and toss lightly. Add crumbled Queso Fresco cheese right before serving. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Makes about 8 cups salad (10 servings of ¾ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Rainbow Coleslaw with Dates and Walnuts

Courtesy Kim Galeaz

4 cups shredded chopped green cabbage

1 ½ cups shredded chopped red cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 ¼ cups chopped green onion (white and green parts)

½ cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1 very large Fuji, Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp apple, cut into matchstick pieces

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup chopped (pitted) Medjool dates 1 ¼ cups chopped toasted walnut halves and pieces

In a large bowl, lightly toss green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onion, yellow pepper and apples. In a medium bowl, whisk olive oil, both vinegars, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper together. Pour over coleslaw mixture and toss. Add dates and walnuts and toss again. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 11 cups (12 to 16 servings).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Potato Salad with Herbs and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Courtesy Kim Galeaz

3 pounds (two 1½ pound bags) Kroger Private Selection Petite Gold Gourmet Potatoes

1 ¼ to 1 1/3 cups finely chopped shallots

1/3 cup finely chopped chives

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

1/3 cup fresh thyme (leaves removed from stems)

1/3 to ½ cup Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 tablespoons Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons whole grain Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until potatoes are tender but not falling apart (15 to 20 minutes roughly). Drain and allow potatoes to cool. Once potatoes are cool, cut into halves or quarters, so all pieces are roughly the same size. In a large bowl, lightly toss potatoes, shallots, chives, parsley and thyme. In a medium bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt and mustard. Pour over potato-herb mixture, tossing lightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 9 cups salad (10 servings heaping ¾ cup).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Smoky Apple Baked Beans

Courtesy Kim Galeaz

6 cans (15.5 oz. each) Kroger Great Northern Beans, rinsed and drained

2 ½ cups finely chopped onion (Vidalia sweet or white)

2 ½ cups favorite Kroger Barbecue Sauce (you’ll need 1 full bottle plus part of another)*

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

2 to 3 tablespoons liquid hickory smoke (your preferred smokiness level)

2 heaping cups finely chopped, peeled Granny Smith apple (Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp work, too)

Heat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir lightly until blended. Pour in 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish coated with vegetable cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until bubbly and heated throughout (and until apples are desired tender-crisp) Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 12 cups (16 servings of ¾ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD