Staying hydrated is critical during the heat and humidity of the summer season. Which beverages are best for hydration? How much should you drink?

Dietitian Kim Galeaz, in partnership with the American Beverage Association, offers some tips to keep you hydrated without packing on the calories in this edition of Living Well.

Image via Kim Galeaz

Watermelon Lemonade

2 cups favorite zero sugar lemonade, chilled/cold

3 cups chopped seedless watermelon (cut into ¾-inch cubes)

Add watermelon to blender. Pour in lemonade. Pulse until combined. Can be completely blended or left slightly chunky – your preference. Serve immediately or chill until serving time. Stir well before serving (will naturally separate). Makes roughly 4 cups (4 servings of 8 oz. each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Image via Kim Galeaz

Summertime Root Beer Float

1 cup favorite vanilla ice cream

1 to 1 ½ cups Zero Sugar Root Beer, cold

Optional: Whipped cream and maraschino cherry

Place ice cream in mug or glass. Pour cold zero sugar root beer over ice cream, top with whipped cream and cherry and enjoy immediately. Makes 1 root beer float.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN LD