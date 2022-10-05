Weeknights and weekends are often packed with things like soccer, football, band practice and theater rehearsals. Sometimes it seems like everyone eats at a different time!

How can you make sure everyone eats something healthy? Dietitian Kim Galeaz offers some options in this week’s Living Healthy. You’ll find the featured recipes below.

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Chicken Tinga (Slow Cooker Big Batch)

1 can (14.5 oz.) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 very large white onions, halved and thinly sliced (for at least 4 heaping cups sliced onion)

6 -8 minced garlic cloves

6 chipotle chilies, minced (from 7 oz. can)

2 – 4 tablespoons adobo sauce from 7 oz. can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce)

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

For serving: Corn Tostadas, Taco Shells, Corn Tortillas, Flour Tortillas or Kroger Whole Wheat Flour Tortillas

Toppings for serving: Crumbled Kroger Queso Fresco, chopped cilantro, lime, hot sauce or any other favorite toppings

In a very large (6 to 8 quart) slow cooker, layer all ingredients. Stir just until combined. Make sure chicken pieces are submerged in mixture. Cook on low until chicken extremely tender and falls apart when shredded with fork, 6 to 8 hours depending on your slow cooker. Shred all chicken thighs with two forks and stir in slow cooker with sauce. Taste chicken tinga and add a little more spice if desired. Serve on tostadas with crumbled queso fresco cheese and chopped cilantro (or any other toppings as desired). Refrigerate leftover chicken tinga in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days.

Makes about 10 ½ cups chicken tinga (at least 12 servings)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Fiesta Beef Filling

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 pound extra lean ground beef (Private Selection/Kroger 90% lean, 10% fat)

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 or 2 garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 can (15. 25 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (7 oz.) Kroger diced green chili peppers, drained

1 ¼ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (depending on your preferred heat level)

4-6 drops hot pepper sauce (your preference)

Optional additional toppings: shredded lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chopped onion, Kroger Mexican blend shredded cheese, Kroger tomatillo sauce, Kroger salsa, diced avocado

In a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat, heat oil. Add ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is browned and onions soft. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, cumin, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is thoroughly hot. Serve in flour or corn tortillas, taco boats or shells or even as nacho topping. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Use within 4 days. Makes about 7 cups Fiesta Beef Filling.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Kim’s Sunny Six Can Salsa

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches in light syrup or natural juice, drained and chopped

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained OR pear slices or halves in light syrup or natural juice, drained and chopped

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet kernel corn, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/3 – 1 ½ cups diced red onion

1 ¼ – 1 ½ cups finely chopped green onion

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely minced

½ to 2/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 ½ – 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup lime juice

Zest from 1 very large lime

2 cloves garlic, very finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1½ – 2 teaspoons ground cumin

Combine peaches, pears, pineapple, tomatoes, corn and black beans in a very large bowl. Lightly stir in red onion, green onion, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk oil, lime juice, zest, garlic, salt and cumin. Pour over fruits and vegetables and toss lightly. Taste and add additional salt and/or cumin if desired. Enjoy immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days. Makes about 11 cups salsa (22 servings of ½-cup each).

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD