Try these recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers

If you’re not sure what to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers, registered dietitian Kim Galeaz has a few ideas!

Here are the featured recipes:

Thanksgiving Stromboli

1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated Kroger pizza crust

1 cup (leftover) mashed potatoes

1 cup (leftover) stuffing

¾ to 1 cup (leftover) green beans or green bean casserole

¾ cup (leftover) cranberry sauce

1 to 1 ¾ cups shredded cooked turkey (leftover)

2 tablespoons melted butter

Gravy (leftover)

Flour (for dusting surface and hands)

Set pizza dough tube out at room temperature 30 minutes before you are ready to make the Stromboli. Heat oven to 400⁰F. Lightly grease a rimless cookie sheet with shortening. Flour your surface and unroll pizza crust dough. Pat and stretch into a 13×10-inch rectangle roughly. Make sure there are no holes. If necessary, warm mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and turkey in microwave just until warmed. Spread mashed potatoes on dough, leaving ½-inch on all four edges. Drop tiny dollops of stuffing all over on mashed potatoes. Place dollops of green bean casserole (or individual cut green beans) all over.

Add shredded turkey all over, then dollops of cranberry sauce. Roll up crust, starting with long side. Tuck that first edge in well, but be careful to not “push” or squeeze all the other ingredients out too much. Continue rolling and pinch edge seam when done. Pinch ends, too. (Kim’s Stromboli ended up larger than 13×10 after it was rolled; that’s okay.) Place seam-side down on greased cookie sheet. Brush all over with melted butter. Make about 5 angled cuts/lines for “vents” on top of dough.

Bake 25 to 35 minutes, or until pizza dough inside is thoroughly and outsides are browned. Tent with foil during last 10 minutes of cooking if you’re worried about the Stromboli getting too dark. And one sure-fire way to know your dough is thoroughly cooked inside is to use an instant-read thermometer and make sure it’s 195⁰ to 200⁰F. Let rest about 5 minutes then cut into slices. Serve with gravy. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container for up to 3 days.

Makes about 6 to 8 servings. (Depending on your size cut)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Turkey (Chicken) Tikka Masala

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons Private Selection garam masala

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground Saigon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne red pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 – 1 ½ cups finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

1 – 2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

1 can (28 ounces) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

2 cups Kroger frozen green peas, thawed

2 cups (or more) chopped, diced or shredded cooked turkey (or chicken)*

1/3 cup half-and-half

Chopped cilantro, garnish

Cooked white or brown rice or white/whole-wheat naan

Heat oil in a very large skillet (at least 12-inches) over medium-high heat. While oil heats, whisk garam masala, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, black and red pepper and salt together in a small bowl; set aside. Add onion and garlic to hot oil and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened and translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomato paste, ginger and spice mixture, stirring constantly until thoroughly blended. Stir in crushed tomatoes and lower heat to medium-low and simmer about 8-10 minutes until very hot. Stir occasionally. Add thawed green peas and cooked turkey/chicken and stir/cook until heated throughout, roughly 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in half-and-half and lemon juice. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve with rice or naan. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 3 days. *Use part poultry and 1 can (15 oz.) rinsed and drained chickpeas if desired.

Makes about 6 cups total tikka masala (about 4 servings of 1 ½ cups each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Quesadillas*

1 – 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 to 10 Kroger whole wheat or white flour tortillas (typical 8-inch size)

2 to 3 cups mashed sweet potatoes (any version, even casserole)

1 to 2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger black beans, drained and rinsed

1 to 2 bags (8 oz. each) Kroger Shredded Queso Cheese

Chopped cilantro, optional garnish

*This is a “make it your own way” recipe. Just make as many quesadillas as you want, and fill them with as much stuff as you want, and add any additional ingredients as you want! Get creative.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a very large skillet (at least 12-inches) over medium-high heat. While oil heats, spread about ½ cup mashed sweet potatoes on one-half of flour tortilla. Sprinkle with black beans and cheese. Fold in half and cook in hot skillet, until browned on bottom. Flip and heat until other side is browned and cheese is melted and all ingredients are hot. Repeat for as many quesadillas as you want, adding a little extra oil to the skillet if needed. Enjoy immediately, sprinkled with cilantro if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 3 days.

Makes at least 4 quesadillas.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Cranberry BBQ Meatballs and Noodles

1 or 2 cans (14 oz. each) cranberry sauce, jellied or whole berry (or about 1 ½ to 3 cups of your own homemade cranberry sauce. Kim uses 2 cans cranberry sauce)

1 bottle (18 oz.) favorite BBQ sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional if you want spicier sauce)

1 bag (32 ounces) frozen Kroger meatballs (or use two, 14 oz. bags)

Cooked noodles, rice or pasta

Italian parsley or chopped green onions, garnish

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together cranberry sauce(s) and BBQ sauce. Add meatballs and cook until thoroughly hot (according to package directions for stove-top cooking method.) Serve hot BBQ Cranberry Meatballs over Noodles, Rice or favorite Pasta. Garnish with parsley and/or green onions. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 4 days.

Makes about 8 – 10 large servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD