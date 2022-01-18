Warm up and boost your immune system this winter with these healthy soups

Cold weather has arrived in central Indiana as Hoosiers hunker down for the winter months–and nothing warms you up on a dreary day like a good bowl of soup.

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz shares some delicious soup recipes that will take the chill out of winter and boost your immune system.

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

3 tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter

2 bags (12 oz. each) Kroger frozen diced mirepoix vegetables (onion, carrot, celery blend)

3 garlic cloves, very finely minced

3 containers (32 oz. each) Kroger 33% less sodium fat free chicken broth*

3 bay leaves

½ – ¾ teaspoon salt*

1 teaspoon black pepper*

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves*

1 ¼ teaspoons dried thyme*

4 cups frozen Kroger Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Dices

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger whole wheat wide egg noodles

1/3 cup very finely chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot (at least 5 quarts) over medium-high heat, melt butter. Once hot, add frozen bags of mixed mirepoix vegetables. Stir frequently while cooking, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, bay leaves, salt, pepper, oregano and thyme. Bring to a boil (increase heat to high if you need to.) Once it boils, add frozen chicken dices and bring back to a boil. Once it reaches a full boil again, Add whole wheat noodles and boil/cook for about 5 – 6 minutes. (Package says 6 to 8, but noodles will break apart if they’re over-cooked.) Stir in fresh parsley and lemon juice. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and use within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 14 cups soup.

*If you want a less “chunky” soup, simply add more chicken broth at any time during boiling.

*At end of cooking, add additional seasonings if desired.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Spicy Tomato & Red Pepper Soup

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups finely chopped onions

2-3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 can (28 oz.) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 jar (16 oz.) roasted red bell peppers, drained

3 – 4 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup Kroger vegetable broth

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 – 2 teaspoons dried basil

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ – ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 cup whole milk (or half & half)

Garnishes: croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese

In a large stock pot or 5 quart Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and heat 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes, red peppers, tomato paste and vegetable broth, stirring well. Stir in Italian seasoning, basil, red and black peppers and bring to a boil. Lower heat to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Turn off heat and stir/whisk in milk or half & half. Blend with immersion blender (or food processor in batches.) Reheat a couple minutes if necessary after blending. Serve hot with garnishes if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within four days.

Makes about 4 to 6 servings (about 7 cups total soup)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Thai Pumpkin Lentil Soup

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 bag (12 oz.) frozen Kroger Chopped Onions

3 garlic cloves, very finely minced (or equivalent amount from ready-to-use jar minced garlic)

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon very finely minced ginger

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ¼ teaspoons Kroger Private Selection Thai-Inspired Red Curry Powder

¼ to ½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger 100% pure pumpkin

4 cups Kroger vegetable broth

1 ½ cups Kroger red lentils

1 can (14-15 oz.) lite Thai coconut milk

3-4 tablespoons lime juice

Garnishes: toasted coconut, cilantro leaves, green onions

In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté about 6 minutes, until onions are nearly soft. Add garlic, ginger, all spices and red curry paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir/whisk in pumpkin, broth and red lentils and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low simmer; simmer 15 to 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft, but not mushy. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 8 cups soup (4 to 6 servings)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Photo via Kim Galeaz

Easy Taco Soup

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 pound 90% lean ground beef

1 bag (12 oz.) frozen Kroger chopped onions

2 teaspoons ready-to-use minced garlic (from jar)

1 packet (1.25 oz.) Less Sodium taco seasoning mix

½ to ¾ teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Super Sweet Corn Kernels, drained

2 cans (14.5 oz. each) Kroger Fire Roasted Salsa Style Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 can (4 oz.) Kroger chopped green chilies

1 quart (4 cups) Kroger less sodium beef broth

Garnishes: crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheese, cilantro, sour cream, green onions

In a large stock pot or 5 qt. Dutch oven over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Add ground beef, frozen chopped onions and garlic. Cook, stirring and crumbling beef, until beef is browned. Stir in taco seasoning, chipotle chili powder and cumin. Add beans, corn, tomatoes, chilies and broth. Stir well and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes until thoroughly hot, stirring occasionally. Enjoy hot with favorite garnishes. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days. Makes about 12 cups soup (6 servings of 2-cups each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD