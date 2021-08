CARMEL, Ind. -- The Center for the Performing Arts announced EGOT-winning R&B singer-songwriter John Legend will be performing this October for the first time at the Palladium.

Legend’s Bigger Love Tour, previously delayed by the pandemic, will hit the Palladium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. The tour supports Legend’s 2020 album Bigger Love, which claimed Best R&B Album honors at this year’s Grammy Awards.