Local athletic trainer discusses Biles’ Olympic event withdrawal, mental health

INDIANAPOLIS — The news of U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the team and individual all-around events in the Tokyo Olympics shocked a lot of people. Many people do not know, Biles works very closely with sports psychologists to improve her confidence.

FOX59 spoke with Jon Grant, an athletic trainer with Ascension St. Vincent. Grant spent two years traveling with Team USA’s track and field team. He has experience working with some of the world’s top athletes, and discussed how important keeping on top of mental health is when competing on the biggest stages.