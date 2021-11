INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) -She’s known as the “Mother of Thanksgiving” but do you know who Sarah Hale is?

She wrote the poem “Mary Had A Little Lamb”. She also campaigned for a national day of thanks to help unify families.

Local author Jen Tousey has written a children’s book called “Sarah Had A Little Plan”. She joined us on FOX59 Morning News Thursday.

You can get Jen’s book on Amazon or any Barnes and Noble book store.