INDIANAPOLIS — Breweries across the country are taking action to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face and to raise funds for police brutality reform.

Together, they’re creating “Black Is Beautiful Beer.”

More than 1,000 breweries in all 50 states, including Indiana, are taking part. One of them is the Guggman Haus Brewing Co. in Indy.

Courtney Guggenberger is co-owner and explains the impact buying a beer can make.