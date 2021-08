MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — An armed burglary spree in Morgan County ended following a police pursuit early Wednesday morning. In some of these crimes, the homeowners were in the house when it happened.

“I heard the garage door close, and I sat up thinking might be my son. That door opened, and a face I had never seen appeared in the doorway, and left that fast,” describes homeowner Dan Drake looking at surveillance footage of outside his home, “It’s not until you get to here that you see he’s carrying the shotgun.”