INDIANAPOLIS -- The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center and the family of George and Gabe Voida came together to celebrate the brothers’ arrival in Indianapolis in 1931.

George and Gabe (Gravel) Voida were born in the United States but moved to their parent’s native country of Romania after their father became ill. In 1931, when the boys were 11 and 13, their mother made the decision to return the boys to Indianapolis for better opportunities.