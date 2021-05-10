Local doctor talks about ties to India as country battles coronavirus crisis

INDIANAPOLIS– In India covid-19 deaths hit another global record. The country reported more than 4,000 deaths on May 9th alone, bringing the death count to nearly 240,000 since the pandemic began. Hospital beds, oxygen and medical workers are in short supply as cases continue to surge. About half of states have declared total lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. We talk to Dr. Abhinav Singh. He is an internist and sleep physician in Indianapolis. He is also a board member of the India Association of Indianapolis. His family lives in India, and he recently lost an uncle from the virus. If you want to donate, click here.