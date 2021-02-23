Local entrepreneur honored on Forbes’ list

INDIANAPOLIS– Nine years ago Fox59 highlighted a local woman named Lori Taylor, who had just started a new venture. She created a Blog called “The Produce Moms,” aimed at helping hoosiers add more fruits and vegetables into their daily lives.

To say that Lori has come a long way since 2012 is an understatement. She just made a very prestigious list. Lori was named to Forbes Magazine’s inaugural “Next 1,000” outstanding entrepreneurs in America. Lori updates us on her incredible success. For more information on her business, click here. For a link to the Forbes article, click here.