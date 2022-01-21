Local experts give tips on how to polish your resume

INDIANAPOLIS- A lot of Hoosiers are looking to change jobs in 2022. Are you one of them?

Whether you’re looking for a better job in your current career or hoping to switch fields altogether, one thing is for sure; you’re going to need a polished, professional resume.

Here are six smart tops from Local Career Experts.

Jaylan Fisher, CEO of Goal Fit, LLC

Add a “Key Project” bullet point

Include for each individual company

Highlight specific accomplishment or goal.

Peggy Hogan, Vice President of Talent Services at Purple Ink HR

Add an extra sheet

Add quotes from former bosses or influencers

Add a quote in the resume

Kristen Lampkin, Owner of HR Guru LLC

Pay attention to descriptive words

Use action verbs like “collaborated” or “improved”

Eye-catching words attract more attention

Liberty Wilken, D&I Talent Strategy Partner, Genentech

Read and understand minimum qualifications

Read additional skills and preferences listed on job description

Make sure your resume reflects the posting

Jacqueline Martinez, Career & HR Coach

Write your own career story into your resume

Frame your career transitions

Explain companies’ products and locations

Write intro like talking directly to reader