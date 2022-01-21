Local experts give tips on how to polish your resume

INDIANAPOLIS- A lot of Hoosiers are looking to change jobs in 2022. Are you one of them?

Whether you’re looking for a better job in your current career or hoping to switch fields altogether, one thing is for sure; you’re going to need a polished, professional resume.

Here are six smart tops from Local Career Experts.

Jaylan Fisher, CEO of Goal Fit, LLC

  • Add a “Key Project” bullet point
  • Include for each individual company
  • Highlight specific accomplishment or goal.

Peggy Hogan, Vice President of Talent Services at Purple Ink HR

  • Add an extra sheet
  • Add quotes from former bosses or influencers
  • Add a quote in the resume

Kristen Lampkin, Owner of HR Guru LLC

  • Pay attention to descriptive words
  • Use action verbs like “collaborated” or “improved”
  • Eye-catching words attract more attention

Liberty Wilken, D&I Talent Strategy Partner, Genentech

  • Read and understand minimum qualifications
  • Read additional skills and preferences listed on job description
  • Make sure your resume reflects the posting

Jacqueline Martinez, Career & HR Coach

  • Write your own career story into your resume
  • Frame your career transitions
  • Explain companies’ products and locations
  • Write intro like talking directly to reader

