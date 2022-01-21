Local experts give tips on how to polish your resume

INDIANAPOLIS- A lot of Hoosiers are looking to change jobs in 2022. Are you one of them?
Whether you’re looking for a better job in your current career or hoping to switch fields altogether, one thing is for sure; you’re going to need a polished, professional resume.
Here are six smart tops from Local Career Experts.
Jaylan Fisher, CEO of Goal Fit, LLC
- Add a “Key Project” bullet point
- Include for each individual company
- Highlight specific accomplishment or goal.
Peggy Hogan, Vice President of Talent Services at Purple Ink HR
- Add an extra sheet
- Add quotes from former bosses or influencers
- Add a quote in the resume
Kristen Lampkin, Owner of HR Guru LLC
- Pay attention to descriptive words
- Use action verbs like “collaborated” or “improved”
- Eye-catching words attract more attention
Liberty Wilken, D&I Talent Strategy Partner, Genentech
- Read and understand minimum qualifications
- Read additional skills and preferences listed on job description
- Make sure your resume reflects the posting
Jacqueline Martinez, Career & HR Coach
- Write your own career story into your resume
- Frame your career transitions
- Explain companies’ products and locations
- Write intro like talking directly to reader