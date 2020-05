NORTH SALEM, Ind. — Meat packing plants across the country have become hotspots for the coronavirus.

Recently, the head of Tyson Foods warned that millions of pounds of meat would simply disappear from the supply chain.

Now, local farmers are ready to help get your favorite cuts straight to your door.

We talked with Karissa and Richie Wyeth of Wyeth Farms in North Salem about the work they are doing to fill consumers’ needs.