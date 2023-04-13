‘The Food Fight’ is Westminster’s biggest fundraising event, in support of their mission to support families in need on the Near Eastside. In the “Chopped” style competition, local high school culinary programs set out against each other and compete for the title of Master Chef- using items from the Westminster Food Pantry.

Chrissy Petersen, the executive director of Westminster Neighborhood Services- and Chenille Turner, one of the food fight contestants- joined FOX59 this morning to explain how the fundraiser works.

