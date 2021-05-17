Local organization aims to keep pets from returning to shelters

INDIANAPOLIS – The pictures were there: animal shelters across the country emptied out as people started adopting pets at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, vaccinations are going up, normalcy is slowly coming back and people are heading back to their offices. Many of these new pet owners are finding the transition back to working away from home difficult for their pets. As a result, a lot of these pets are being returned to shelters.

Indy CARES wants to keep this from happening. FOX59 spoke with Ashley Temple, the program director, about services offered to make the adjustment easier for everyone involved.

For more information on Indy CARES and the services provided, click here

Indy CARES is also hosting a free vaccination clinic for pets. You can find more information on the organization’s Facebook page by clicking here