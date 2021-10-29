Local organization gives special needs cats home, support

INDIANAPOLIS– Some people think cats don’t make great companions, but that’s not true. They’re not always willing to snuggle and they don’t always miss you, but when they love you, you definitely know it. October 29 is national cat day. It’s meant to bring awareness to the cats and kittens that are in shelters all over Central Indiana, waiting for their forever homes.

In light of the holiday, we wanted to highlight a local organization called Cats Haven. The non-profit specializes in long term care for elderly and special needs cats. We talk to Susan Hobbs, a long-time volunteer and a foster mom.