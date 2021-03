NEW HAVEN, CT-- You may have heard of award winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield. During her 30 year career she has anchored shows on MSNBC, CNN, and Court TV. She has also reported for ABC and NBC. Now, she's coming to the cable channel NewsNation with a brand new show simply called "Banfield." She tells us more about this exciting new project. You can watch "Banfield" weeknights at 10 p.m. Eastern starting March 1 on NewsNation.