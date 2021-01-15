Local photographer teams up with Ice cream shop, Indy Zoo to bring Antarctica closer to home

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy based photographer and videographer took an amazing trip to Antarctica last year. When he returned, he wanted to share the experience somehow and bring attention to the region.

So he reached out to a local ice cream business. The result became an Antarctica-themed ice cream. It may sound strange, but the collaboration works.

Now the Indianapolis Zoo is involved. We talk to photographer Michael Durr and the owner of Circles Ice Cream, Wes Deboy on how this all started.

For a look at the photos from Durr’s trip, click here. For information on the ice cream shop, head to their website.