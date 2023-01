Happening Sunday, Feb. 12th is the annual Puppy Bowl, and this year one local adopted puppy will be playing for Team Ruff. Little Mighty, his owner Lexie Hall, and IndyHumane Marketing and Public Relations director Colleen Walker, join the show with the adoption story of Little Mighty and how you can see him play in the puppy bowl! You can visit indyhumane.org for more details on how to adopt.

