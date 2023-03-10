Students from 15 local schools are set to participate in the annual Indianapolis School Music Festival which takes place next Wednesday and Thursday at Arsenal Tech. Nearly three dozen instrumental and vocal ensembles will perform in the event, and you can watch them for free.

Alex Warren, the band director at George Washington High School, and Ethan Anderson, a sophomore alto sax player, joined FOX59 in the studio to share more about the opportunity.

For a look at the full schedule of the festival next Wednesday and Thursday, click here.