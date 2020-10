INDIANAPOLIS – Well-known Indianapolis sports broadcaster Jake Query suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday, October 22. Query says he had 100% blockage — the widowmaker. He was able to survive thanks to the quick work of doctors.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke with Query about his health scare, his current condition and the charity he is dedicating his time to, Children’s Bureau, Inc.

For more on the charity’s cause and to donate, click here