We’re less than 100 days away from the Indy 500 and if you’ve ever dreamed of racing, there’s no better place to be than Indianapolis – the racing capital of the world. Kids of all ages dream of driving at top speeds around the oval or dirt track, but only a few get that chance. And there’s no shortage of notable black drivers in the racing circuit – names like Wendell Scott, Bobby Norfleet, Charlie Wiggins, Lewis Hamilton and Bubba Wallace just to name a few. And one teen from Indianapolis is hoping to join their ranks.

His name is BJ Shaw. The 17-year-old is making a name for himself on the racing circuit and will be one to watch in the industry.

BJ and Rod Reid, Principal of RLR Associates and founder. president and executive director of Nex-Gen Racers Youth Motor Sports both joined FOX59 this morning to share more.

