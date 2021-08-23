Local wedding shop offers free dresses for community heroes

INDIANAPOLIS– A local Indianapolis boutique partners with Brides Across America. It will provide free wedding dresses to military, first responders and now, COVID frontline healthcare worker brides. We talk to Jessica Limeberry, owner of Sophia’s Bridal & Tux.

The event is August 25 and 26. It starts at noon and runs until 8 p.m in Fishers at 8966 East 96th Street. It’s by appointment only and brides must register with Brides Across America.

You can find that link here. They then visit the Sophia’s site to schedule an appointment. There is a $20 donation to book an appointment, which all goes back to the program.