INDIANAPOLIS – A new event for runners is coming to Indy – and it involves Pizza!

The inaugural Pizza Run Indy will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 10 a.m. and will both start and end at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria on Ferguson Street.

The run is a family-friendly event, and part of the proceeds will benefit Gleaners Food Bank.

Pete Conway with Lou Malnati’s and Danielle Williams with RaceMaker Productions tell us more about the race, and how you can get involved.