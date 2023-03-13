One in five Hoosiers either suffer from mental health and addiction or knows someone battling one of both. According to the Kaiser Foundation, from September 29th to October 11th of 2021, roughly 28% of adults in Indiana reported symptoms of mental illness. That’s compared to 31.6% of adults in the U.S.

Last month, the Indiana Senate voted in favor of Senate Bill 1 – a proposal to increase mental health services in the state. And in a rare step, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch testified in favor of the bill sharing why it’s so important to her.

She joined FOX59 this morning to talk about her family’s history with mental illness and the improvement in mental health services she wants to see in Indiana.