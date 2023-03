Husband and wife team, Deshane and Barbara Reed have spent more than 20 years working in the juvenile justice system and mental health sector in Indianapolis. They’ve seen firsthand the challenges our youth are facing today. Now the couple is working together as authors of a series of books to tackle those challenges. They joined Daniel on the red couch to share more about their book. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction