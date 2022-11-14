It’s back for 2022 and it kicks off this Friday. We’re talking about one of Central Indiana’s newest holiday traditions, Magic of Lights, at Ruoff Music Center. The vibrant drive-thru light display is called Magic of Lights and it’s produced by Family Entertainment Live.

Brett Pegler is their Vice President of Marketing and he joined FOX59 live from Ohio this morning with more on this year’s display.

Magic of lights runs from Friday, November 18th until Sunday, January 1st.

For a look at the complete schedule and to buy tickets, click here.