Making decisions for incapacitated COVID-19 patients

Because of the Coronavirus crisis, family members of loved ones suffering from the virus can’t visit them.

That can make it very difficult for them to make surrogate decisions on behalf of patients who are too sick to speak for themselves.

A new study by the Refenstrief Institute shows that nearly half the time, medical treatments given to those patients didn’t match what was requested by their loved ones.

Refenstrief researcher, Dr. Alexia Torke, joins us to discuss details of the alarming study, as well as what family members should know about their loved one’s wishes, before they get put on the ventilator.