Man gets COVID-19 vaccine after appearing on FOX59

A man with muscular dystrophy received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after appearing on FOX59 in February.

William Kuhn and his mother Kathy were featured on a segment featuring FOX59’s Angela Ganote.

During the interview, Kathy said William had essentially been stuck inside the house for a year during the entire pandemic, as they waited for Hoosiers with underlying health conditions to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the interview aired, many calls came in through the FOX59 phone lines full of Hoosiers wanting to donate their scheduled vaccine appointment to William.

Fast forward to a week and a half later, and William’s mother Kathy said she and William were able to get their vaccine over the weekend.

She says there were extra vaccines available through IU Methodist. A medical professional was able to come to their home to administer the first shot.