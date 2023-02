It’s Fat Tuesday! Mardi Gras Day is the culmination of the two-month carnival season. And New Orleans is the place to be if you want to really experience Mardi Gras.

Kelly Schulz joined FOX59 this morning live from the parade route on historic Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. She’s the Vice President for New Orleans & Company.

If you’d like to learn more about spending Mardi Gras in New Orleans, click here.