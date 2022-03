NEW ORLEANS– Mardi Gras parades are finally rolling through New Orleans again following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The Mardi Gras season kicked off on King’s Day, January 6. And, on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, its the end of the two-month carnival season. We talk to Kelly Schulz with “New Orleans and Company.” For more information on Mardi Gras celebrations, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction