Marion County Fair starts this weekend

The Indiana State Fair is canceled due to the Coronaviris crisis.

But the Marion County fair starts tomorrow. It runs through July 19th.

It’s one of the first big events in our area since the start of the pandemic. Organizers expect even more visitors than normal. Public Information Officer Paul Annee joined us this morning to discuss the opening and what you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.

