Market District shares Indy 500 watch party recipes

Gochujang Butter For our Chicken wings

Ingredients:

4 oz Unsalted Butter

4 oz Gochujang (Korean Fermented Red Pepper Paste)

1.5 oz Sesame Oil

.5 oz Fish Sauce (Can be removed for vegetarian option)

Instruction:

First take the butter and cut into small cubes. Let the butter sit at room temperature while you are getting the rest of the ingredients together. Put your gochujang into a bowl and start mixing in the sesame oil to emulsify them together. Mix in the fish sauce until fully incorporated. Now take your room temp butter and mix into the gochujang mixture. Store in refrigerator until ready to use.

This simple sauce is so complex with flavors that you wouldn’t expect it to be a 4-ingredient recipe. You can utilize it on almost any savory dish. Fold it into fried rice, place on top of a steak, or (our favorite) toss it on some wings.

Hot Dog Board

We have gotten behind a lot of things in this store. This time around we are going for hot dogs. But we aren’t talking about your normal dogs. We are talking about fun and funky style dogs. We have challenged our chefs to have a little fun and come up with their interpretation on what they would have on theirs.

First things first, you cant just have a normal dog. You have to get one of the best dogs you can get your hands on. You have to get the Old World Hot Dogs. They have that snap and juiciness that cannot be beat.

The Hoosier Dog

Smoqe beans, pureed into a paste (can be purchased from Smoqe)

Bacon Jam

Corn Salsa

Bacon Lardons

Cilantro

The Porker Dog

Pulled Pork

BBQ Sauce

Crispy Fried Onions

Slaw Dog

Cole Slaw

Pico de gallo

The Spicy German Dog

Beercheese

Jalapeno Slices

Parsley

The Classic Dog

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Diced Onion

Chorizo Chili Dog

Chorizo

Lime Crema

Cotija

Salsa Verde

The Chimi Dog

Chimichurri

Pico de gallo

Root Beer Mustard